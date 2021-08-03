Drag-On “What A G Like,” Key Glock & Snupe Bandz “Bandaide” & More | Daily Visuals 8.3.21

Back when Ruff Ryders were churning out hits like clockwork from the likes of DMX, The Lox and Eve, Drag-On was often overlooked and underappreciated even though the man had bars for days.

Nowadays the Yonkers rapper seems to be riding for delf, but the talent is still there as is evident in his visuals to “What A G Like” where Drag finds himself pushing a drop top whip with the blue candy paint as he rolls through the streets before linking up with his peoples on the curb. The man can spit, b.

Elsewhere Key Glock seems to be enjoying the hot weather and for the Snupe Bandz assisted clip to “Bandaid” counts his cash as a thick young woman bounces her thick and glistening derriere in a hot and humid room that only has a window fan going. All that money and he couldn’t get an air conditioner? Just sayin.’

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Yungeen Ace, DJ Kay Slay featuring EMC Scotty, Inkedup Baddie, Sabrina Foxx, and more.

DRAG-ON – “WHAT A G LIKE”

KEY GLOCK & SNUPE BANDZ – “BANDAID”

DJ KAY SLAY FT. EMC SCOTTY, INKEDUP BADDIE, SABRINA FOXX – “DON’T JUDGE ME”

YUNGEEN ACE – “ADOPTED CHILD”

BLXT & BINO RIDEAUX – “POP OUT”

DUSTY LOCANE & 8ANDITT – “BEST FRIEND”

