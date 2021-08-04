T.I. Was All Smiles While Breaking Down His Arrest In New Amsterdam Following “Biking Incident” Involving A Police Officer

T.I. took some time off from defending homophobia to go on vacation with his wife, Tiny. Still, the vibes were disrupted when he got caught up with a bit of pickle with New Amsterdam police, but it wasn’t an unpleasant experience at all, according to the rapper.

The Atlanta Hip-Hop star took to Instagram Live to share the ordeal he was experiencing at the time with his followers. In the roughly 2-minute IG Live session, the rapper was in good spirits while explaining he was “locked up” following a biking incident involving a police officer in New Amsterdam.

“So, I’m locked up now,” Tip begins in the video. “I’m obviously not supposed to have my phone as I’m biking, and because the policeman ran into me and broke his rear view[mirror], and because I didn’t have my passport on me. I don’t know. It’ll be fine.”

Apparently, T.I and his wife Tiny, who has been in Italy celebrating their 11th wedding anniversary, must have decided to make a stop in Amsterdam to keep the celebration overseas going. He further explained that he was detained without incident and politely asked to get in the police vehicle without the use of handcuffs.

“He was extremely upset. I, myself, was a great time. I’m still not upset. I’m having a phenomenal time. They arrested me and didn’t even put me in handcuffs. They just opened the door and invited me to the backseat. I obliged,” he added.

The “About The Money” crafter revealed that he had some issues making bond. He couldn’t use cash pulling about a huge stack of money that hilariously New Amsterdam police didn’t seize because police didn’t search him, he pointed out. “We’re working on the buddy system out here, and I like,” T.I. said before ending the video.

He was eventually let out and shared another video hilariously explaining to a woman named Caroline that his 25 minutes of being “locked up” was nothing because he’s done “real time before.”

While we are happy to see his experience with law enforcement abroad was pleasant, we can’t say that will be the same case here if Sabrina Patterson and other salacious claims he and his wife have been accused of.

—

Photo: Paras Griffin / Getty

T.I. Was All Smiles While Breaking Down His Arrest In New Amsterdam Following “Biking Incident” Involving A Police Officer was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On The Urban Daily: