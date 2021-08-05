2021 New York Auto Show Cancelled Due To Increasing Covid-19 Cases

All signs are pointing to another lockdown. The New York Auto Show has been cancelled due to the rising number of Covid-19 cases.

As spotted on The Verge the yearly outing for car enthusiasts has been put on hold. The organizers at the New York International Auto Show confirmed the rumors that started last week in conjunction with Governor Andrew Cuomo’s call to action regarding the health crisis. On Wednesday, August 4 they took to social media to announce the cancellation.

“For the good of NYC, our attendees, and all show workers, the 2021 #NYIAS has been cancelled. The Covid pandemic has challenged our City, the country and the entire world, but just like the automobile industry, we know that the New York Auto Show will rebound and be bigger and better than before” the Instagram post read. “We firmly believe that will be the case when the Show returns to its regular spring schedule in April 2022.”

They further detailed how their team looked forward to hosting the event but they had to keep safety top priority. “At the onset of planning for the August Show, we were increasingly excited at the prospect of hosting the event as the number of vaccinations in New York continued to climb and mask-wearing reduced the spread in the City,” the organizers said in the statement. “All signs were positive, and the Show was coming together stronger than ever, but today is a different story.”

Each year, attendees rely on auto shows to help make important buying decisions, spending an average of almost five hours at the exhibition, with nearly 72% of those visitors indicating that they are in the market to purchase a vehicle over the next 12 months.

