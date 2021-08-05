Jacquees ft. Future “Not Jus Anybody,” Mickey Factz, Blu & Asher Roth “Reign” & More | Daily Visuals 8.5.21

For the past minute Future’s been keeping a low profile for the most part as he enjoys life and becomes the subject of many a meme’s, but the man does come out of hiding here and there to lend his talents to his fellow music peers and today does just that.

His most recent appearance came in Jacquees visuals to “Not Jus Anybody” where the two along with Birdman enjoy an intimate soiree where the smoke is bountiful and the women fill out their bikini’s nicely.

Out West Mickey Factz links up with Blu and Asher Roth (remember him?) to show that they still got skills to pay the bills as they highlight the art decorating the streets in their clip to “Reign.” Asher Roth lowkey looking like a social studies teacher these days.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from YN Jay, Homeboy Sandman, and more.

JACQUEES FT. FUTURE – “NOT JUS ANYBODY”

MICKEY FACTZ, BLU & NOTTZ FT. ASHER ROTH – “REIGN”

YN JAY – “SLOW MOTION”

HOMEBOY SANDMAN – “GO HARD”

FENDI P – “PYREX”

DOECHII – “GIRLS”

MIDAZ THE BEAST – “THE SEASON”

