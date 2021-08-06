After flying off the digital shelves like hotcakes their first go round, Puma’s collaboration with the Nipsey Hussle’s The Marathon Continues, well, continues.

After blessing fans with a grey suede Puma kicks with the TMC logo last May, the two brands are once again come together to give heads a little something-something to rock for the remainder of the summer ’21. The new capsule collection, which is being touted as THE HUSSLE WAY | THE MIAMI STORY, will consist of some Bermuda shorts, blue pants, and an all-white version of the Puma Future Rider silhouette to keep heads cool as the temperature rises.

The new “MIAMI STORY” collection features multiple shades of blue (of course) and was inspired by Nipsey’s relationship with Coogi connoisseur, Groovey Lew (R.I.P. Notorious B.I.G). It’s the first in a planned series that will pay homage to different cities. The collection even has a lookbook which will showcase the details on the pieces, the variations of blue used and models like Crystal Westbrook and India Love.

The new Puma/TMC collection will be dropping this August 13 on Puma’s website and its flagship store in NYC along with select retailers with prices ranging from $45 to $90. Check out pics of the collection below, the models are India Love and Crystal Westbrooks, and let us know if you’ll be checking for these come next week.

Puma & Nipsey Hussle's The Marathon Continues To Drop New Capsule Collection was originally published on hiphopwired.com

