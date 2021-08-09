Tyler, The Creator recently released what many have considered being one of the best albums in the year in CALL ME IF YOU GET LOST, which is essentially an exceptionally delivered ode to Hip-Hop. Sitting down with Ebro Darden, the Los Angeles producer and rapper broke down his journey in music, getting canceled, Odd Future, and more.

The artist born Tyler Okonma visited the studios of Hot 97 and shared details of what it was like working with DJ Drama, including the fact that many of his younger fans probably didn’t understand the significance of the moment. Tyler also spoke about how Odd Future wouldn’t survive in today’s climate, and even brought up his ban from Europe as a performer.

Tyler also made mention of his brief charts feud with DJ Khaled regarding their respective 2019 albums, IGOR for Tyler and Father of Asahd for Khaled. Khaled took a number of shots at Tyler regarding the quality of their albums and regarding his work to be superior. However, Tyler outsold him to the tune of going No. 1 and said that he believes it was a bit of an ego blow for Khaled.

Check out the interview below.

Photo: Getty

Tyler, The Creator Talks Odd Future, Getting Cancelled & More With ‘Ebro In The Morning’ was originally published on hiphopwired.com

