After a week of calls for his resignation over sexual harassment claims, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo called it a wrap and announced he stepping down from the office he so proudly held for many years.

Raw Story is reporting that the now embattled Governor decided to call it a career (for now) after 11 women stepped forward accusing him of improper conduct over the years. Knowing that impeachment was around the corner and could keep him from running for office again in the future, Cuomo decided to head off the proceedings and clear the way for New York’s first female governor, Kathy Hochul, to step in.

In his speech announcing his departure, Cuomo remained defiant till the end and though he apologized for not recognized the “generational and cultural shifts” that got him canceled in New York City, he played victim and claimed that this was a “politically motivated” hit job. It wasn’t. The man acted like a douche for years and it ended up costing him his job. Cause and effect.

Still, his resignation doesn’t keep him from once again running for office in the future and with an $18 million political war chest in his back pocket, you can expect to see him again in the future asking for your vote. But until that day comes there might still be impeachment proceedings underway and that may or may not keep him from ever getting into politics again.

Good riddance to bad rubbish.

Check out his resignation below and let us know your thoughts on the matter.

Jig Is Up: Andrew Cuomo Resigns As Governor Of New York City was originally published on hiphopwired.com

