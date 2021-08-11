The LOX’s recent landslide win during their Verzuz with Dip Set have made them the darlings of Hip-Hop once again and there here for every second of it.

Taking victory laps around New York City, The Lox checked into The Breakfast Club to continue their award tour and chopped it up with your favorite morning trio, Angela Yee, Charlamagne Tha God, and DJ Envy. Revisiting the events of last week’s Verzuz battle, Jadakiss, Styles P and Sheek Louch talked about things we didn’t notice on stage, refutes some rumors that begun after the Verzuz battle, and spoke about other experiences they’ve had over their decades in the rap game.

Here are the 10 things we learned from The Lox on The Breakfast Club.

Styles P said he accidentally broke the beach chair that Dip Set brought on stage when he sat on it. After that Cam’ron kicked Pinero while he was performing his verse probably upset that his beloved beach chair was rendered useless.

Sheek Louch says he felt bad for Cam’ron when people began booing his freestyle. Kiss, Styles and Sheek say Cam was nice and didn’t deserve to get booed. He’s not wrong, weak freestyle or not, Cam IS a rap legend so he shouldn’t have gotten that treatment from the fans.

One of the moments that stand out the most from the Verzuz battle was when The Lox unleashed a treasure trove of cuts that were aimed at their female fan base. Turns out that Styles P’s wife and his man told them the night before that they needed to include those cuts into their showcase. So when Juelz Santana accused them of not liking girls, they were ready and the rest was history.

Interestingly enough, when Styles P gave love to Bloods and Crips on stage, the move caused some promoters to pull out from the event because they got scared. SMH.

Jada says he knew Dip Set was going to use everything but Hip-Hop to help them win the battle. Mentioning that they weren’t from the city to their outfits, Kiss felt they didn’t have the catalogue to mess with them and would resort to stuff like that. He was lowkey right.

Responding to Tyler, The Creator’s praise for him, Jadakiss says “Tyler, The Creator better chill out!” LOL.

Remembering how he squashed his beef with Beanie Sigel at Riverside Park, Jadakiss says he had his gun on him just in case because he knew Beans was ‘bout that life as well. Sheek Louch says he used to take his gun to go get sports jerseys in Philadelphia at the time of the beef.

Jadakiss refutes rumors that he wrote Cam’ron’s “Horse & Carriage,” Biggie’s verses on “Last Dayz,” “Only You” and “Mo’ Money Mo’ Problems.” He did confirm that Biggie made him rewrite his verse on “Last Dayz” and he has a verse on “Mo’ Money Mo’ Problems” that was never used and you’ll probably hear “when I’m dead.” Puff, release the verse!!!

While many people felt Dip Set was going to come away with the “W,” The Lox only feel a ways about Kevin Durant and DJ Drama saying they’d take the “L” at the end of the night.

Though the “We Gonna Make It” beat was originally for Rass Kass, Jadakiss says that there wasn’t no beef behind it. He says he paid for the beat so he took it home, end of story.

10 Things We Learned from The LOX on The Breakfast Club was originally published on hiphopwired.com

