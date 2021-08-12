J.R. Smith Heading Back To College To Get A Degree, and Join Golf Team

After more than a decade and a half of creating both amazing and boneheaded highlights in the NBA, J.R. Smith is looking to make a career change as no team has shown interest in signing him this off-season.

According to WFMYNEWS2, the 2013 NBA Sixth Man of The Year award winner has decided to head back to college (seriously) and enrolled at North Carolina AT&T in hopes of getting both a degree and a spot on the men’s golf team.

Two decades ago Smith had committed to attending the University of North Carolina after coming out of high school, but decided to make the leap straight to the NBA. Naturally Smith talked up the school’s educational program when speaking on his return to pursuing some higher learning.

“One of the best liberal studies programs is at A&T and it just so happens I’ve got deep roots in Carolina with Chris Paul, C.J. Paul. It’s been a long time since I’ve been in school. I’m excited though. It’s new challenge. I’ve got nothing but free time right now. Between raising kids and going to school, my schedule is pretty full.”

When asked about the possibility of joining the school’s golfing team (a sport he’s grown very fond of in the past few years), Smith said “Golf is one of those games that can have you feeling really high or it can bring you down to your knees and humble you. To have that feeling and knowing that all of the game is pretty much on my own hands and I don’t have to worry about teammates to pass the ball to, receiving passes and playing defense — I can just play my game and have fun.”

We honestly hope it works out for J.R.Smith and we see him on some pro tours some time in the future.

Good luck, homie!

