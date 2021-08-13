Meek Mill’s sudden shift from rapper to social justice warrior seems to not only be influencing his personal life, but also his professional career as well.

Conjuring the spirit of Nelson Mandela in his visuals to “Mandela Freestyle,” Meek takes to the park shirtless with his ice on to spit facts about his plights in life while showing footage of Nelson Mandela in-between scenes of him living his best life. Them kids selling water don’t wanna hear or see none of this ish.

Elsewhere Bow Wow and Soulja Boy link up to get their own personal Verzuz on and in their clip to “Bow Wow vs. Soulja Boy” get things popping with a pool party where the women are thick and the cars are whips forreal. This isn’t the Verzuz we thought we’d get after that Dip Set Verzuz The Lox, but hey.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Boosie Badazz, Hotboy Wes, and more.

MEEK MILL – “MANDELA FREESTYLE”

BOW WOW & SOULJA BOY – “BOW WOW VS. SOULJA BOY”

BOOSIE BADAZZ – “MY 4”

HOTBOY WES – “BEFORE THE DEAL”

RROME ALONE – “LIVE ON DEATH ROW”

RROME ALONE – “THE STORY OF RROME ALONE”

VAN BUREN RECORDS – “CASH RULES”

JACKBOY – “YOU CAN GO”

KA – “I NOTICE”

BOOKA600 & GUNNA – “LONDON”

Meek Mill “Mandela Freestyle,” Bow Wow & Soulja Boy “Bow Wow vs. Soulja Boy” & More | Daily Visuals 8.13.21 was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On The Urban Daily: