Nicki Minaj and Kenneth Petty Sued By His Alleged Rape Victim

When you marry someone, all their baggage comes along with them. Case in point, Nicki Minaj and her husband Kenneth Petty are being sued for harassment by his alleged rape victim.

Petty was convicted of trying to rape a woman in 1995, and served his time. However, the woman, Jennifer Hough, claims Nicki Minaj tried to pay her to change her story, and is now suing because she feels she is being harassed by the couple. Hough has been asserting her claims of harassment publicly for months.

Reports TMZ:

Hough claims in new legal docs, obtained by TMZ, Nicki and Kenneth have directly and indirectly harassed her and threatened her to not speak about the incident, and she says they’ve inflicted emotional distress upon her as a result. According to the docs … Hough says this started after Petty and Minaj began dating in late 2018, with Minaj allegedly making comments about how Petty was “wrongfully accused” and claiming Hough had recanted her story back then … something she denies. Then, in March 2020 after Petty was arrested for failing to register as a sex offender … Hough claims Minaj called her and offered to fly her and her family to L.A. in exchange for recanting her rape claims against Petty and helping him out. Hough says she declined and within days, she and her family “suffered an onslaught of harassing calls and unsolicited visits.” Shortly after, she claims Nicki had people reach out to Hough’s brother and offer a $500k payment in exchange for a statement recanting her rape allegations against Petty.

If Hough can provide the receipts, Nicki and her hubby are in a world of trouble. She claims she continues to live in fear and is suing for intentional infliction of emotional distress, harassment and witness intimidation. She is also suing Petty for sexual assault tied to the 1995 conviction (the incident occurred in 1994).

This certainly isn’t the last we’ll hear about this case.

