Supreme Wrapped NYC Subway Train With Its Box Logo [Photos]

Looks like Supreme’s box logo isn’t just relegated to things you can use or wear. The famous Supreme branding was plastered on something that you won’t be able to find on eBay.

This past weekend the hottest street brand in the game laced an entire train in Brooklyn with their famous logo and gave passengers something to be excited about while riding the subway. Four years after dropping their Supreme branded MetroCard that had people copping MetroCards by the dozens, Supreme and the MTA have once again teamed up to drape an entire train in the red box logo as part of Supreme’s promotion for their upcoming Fall/Winter 2021 collection.

Rolling in hot for the hypebeasts in Brooklyn and Manhattan, the Supreme draped subway train looked as smooth as Billy D. Williams in the 80’s and had riders taking pics and videos of a train for the first time since, well, ever.

We’re not sure if any of these subway cars will end up being auctioned off, but if they do don’t be surprised if someone like Drake ends up constructing a private subway system in Toronto just to be able to call this beauty his own.

Check out the Supreme subway train below and let us know if you rode in it this past weekend.

