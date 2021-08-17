Jim Jones And DJ Khaled Reveal They Had Covid-19 [Video]

Some of your favorite Rap stars now personally know the seriousness of the pandemic. Both Jim Jones and DJ Khaled have admitted they caught Covid-19.

As the country faces what seems to be round 2 with the Delta Variant some of Hip-Hop’s biggest names are glad to alive. According to Blavity DJ Khaled and what seems to be his entire family contracted the virus. Over the weekend the Miami native expressed his gratitude for a full recovery and made sure to thank everyone who assisted in anyway possible.

“Fanluv, all our friends and family! Thank you for your calls and prayers!” he wrote. “God is the greatest! God love us and we love God! Thank you everyone! We the best.” On the caption he namedropped a couple of key individuals who made sure the family was good. “Thank you to DOCTORS ,thank you Dovi thank you to my Queen thank you Rosa thank you to my WE THE BEST team my management ROCNATION and My partners at EPIC RECORDS for holding me up while Me and my family focused on recovery”.

As spotted on The Source Jim Jones also made sure to reinforce the need to stay safe after he too disclosed he had Coronavirus. He shared his testimonial via a video from his Instagram account. “I was contemplating whether I should do this or keep my business to myself but I think it’s more important for me to do this,” Jones said. “I urge everybody to stay safe out there. COVID is real. I was running around here thinking I was Superman and COVID knocked the socks off Superman. So I urge and encourage everybody to please continue to mask up, please continue with hand sanitizer, social distance as much as you can, try to stay away from as many packed and crowded places. This sh*t is no joke. I really felt it and I don’t want nobody to feel like how I felt.”

Stay safe everyone.

Photo: Bernard Smalls

