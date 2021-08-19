A$AP Ferg is out here on his grizzly and his latest venture comes with one of the streets favorite iced tea brand, Snapple (remember in the 90’s when they used to say the KKK owned Snapple?)

Linking up for A Snapple Corner Story, A$AP Ferg and Snapple have come together to celebrate the culture of New York City bodegas with a brand new capsule collection that customers can copp on the Snapple website. Consisting of some dope attire including a brown sweater, blue washed t-shirt and snap hat amongst other items, the collection is a must-have for New Yorkers who love Snapple is it features a “From New York to The World” message on them. All proceeds go to The Bodega and Small Business Group, an organization that supports small businesses nationwide and lord knows the pandemic don’t messed up all the small business money in the past year.

To accompany the release of the collection a 10-minute A$AP Ferg directed documentary was released that pays homage to the bodegas of the Big Apple with interviews featuring everyday New Yorkers talking about the ways these corner stores impacted their lives. It’s pretty dope. Check out the joint below and let us know if you’ll be copping anything from the website in the comments section.

A$AP Ferg & Snapple Team Up For “A Snapple Corner Story” Capsule Collection was originally published on hiphopwired.com

