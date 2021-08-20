Damian Lillard is easily one of the most under appreciated and overlooked NBA superstars in the game today, but is he also just as undervalued as a rapper due to his basketball career? Probably.

Continuing to pursue the title as the greatest NBA player to pick up the microphone, Dame D.O.L.L.A. comes through with some new visuals to the Blxst and Tree Thomas assisted “We The Ones” where he paints the picture of a kid who went from rags to riches while keeping it humble and being thankful for getting where he is today. “I was bred by some shooters, the son of a gun/Now it’s money for fun, bringing it in by the tons…” homie gets busy in the booth. Bring that man to Madison Square Garden already so he can ball and throw some concerts too.

Down South, Young Thug takes that street flavor to the working office and has the receptionists turn up alongside him to make the workplace a more interesting environment for his clip to “Tick Tock.”

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Mozzy, Lute, and more.

DAME D.O.L.L.A. FT. BLXST & TREE THOMAS – “WE THE ONES”

YOUNG THUG – “TICK TOCK”

KID INK FT. RMR – “PARTY”

MOZZY – “UNFORGIVEN”

WURLD – “SPUNK”

TEC – “THIS FEELING”

M24 – “BACK IN BLOOD”

LUTE FT. DEVN – “MYSELF”

SADA BABY – “KARLTON”

LIL BOSS – “A.O.N”

Dame D.O.L.L.A. ft. Blxst & Tree Thomas “We The Ones,” Kid Ink ft. RMR “Party” & More | Daily Visuals 8.20.21 was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On The Urban Daily: