Joseph “Taheim” Bryan, Film Writer-Producer, Shot Dead In New York

Joseph “Taheim” Bryan, a writer and producer who worked alongside veteran rapper and actor Ice-T, was shot dead in New York City last week. The news of Bryan’s passing struck Ice-T especially hard, who then laid out harsh words for his friend’s killers.

The New York Post reports that Bryan was shot and killed this past Thursday (August 19) around 11:15 local time while sitting behind the wheel of a 2021 Mercedes-Benz. Via a tweet that featured Bryan, Havoc of Mobb Deep fame, and Queens, N.Y. actor Tobias Truvillion, Ice-T shared his thoughts over the loss in plain fashion.

“MFs Killed my friend last night. I’m not in a good place behind this. Taheim was a GOOD dude making Positive moves. He wrote & we made the film Equal Standard together. He leaves a Wife & Daughter. Dirty MFs followed him home and Murdered him<” Ice-T wrote.

Equal Standard was released earlier this year in May and was shot in Flushing, Queens. The film also starred Fredro Starr of Onyx and Treach from Naughty By Nature.

Joseph “Taheim” Bryan was 50 according to reports.

