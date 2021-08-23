Over the weekend Baton Rouge rapper, Webbie, worried his fans at a club and on social media when suffered a health scare while performing at a show in Virginia.

According to TMZ the “Swerve” rapper was doing his thing at the 213 Lux Lounge in Roanoke, VA, when he was suddenly seen stumbling off stage and had to be carried out the club by his team. While one might just write it off as Webbie being hella intoxicated or something, the rapper was eventually checked into the hospital.

From the look of things it appeared to be quite a serious moment as Webbie stumbled to the doorway before eventually collapsing and someone heard saying he was simply throwing up. Still, it was real enough for his team to get him medical attention and luckily for everyone he seems to be okay.

“A rep for Webbie tells us the rapper is doing better … we’re told he went and got checked out by a doctor after the incident and was cleared to leave the hospital.”

Rapper Webbie Collapsed After Performing At His Show In VA was originally published on hiphopwired.com

