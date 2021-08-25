Lil Nas X Trolls Boosie’s Bitter Homophobic Rant on ‘The Breakfast Club’

At some point, people will learn that Lil Nas X is undefeated at giving his haters the business, especially if you say something homophobic. The latest example of that came after Boosie Badazz’s appearance on The Breakfast Club.

In an interview on the popular morning talk show Monday morning (August 23), Boosie doubled down on his previous stance against the LGBTQ+ community and put Lil Nas X on blast as he was defending DaBaby for his controversial and homophobic remarks during his set at RollingLoud Miami. In an Instagram post, he said: “Lil Nas X said he wanna perform naked on stage for charity. You don’t f– with him like you f– with DaBaby. Be even-sided. You don’t feel that’s disrespect? Going dance naked. You don’t think that’s disrespect in front of boys who tryna be straight? It’s totally disrespect.”

Charlamagne tha God directly challenged Boosie on those words in the interview. “On the video, you said, ‘People tryin’ to be straight;’ how you tryin’ to be straight?”, he asked. Boosie replied, “If you got your kids watching TV, if you’re trying to raise strong young Black men, would you be cool with your kids watching it?” Charlamagne shot back: “We grew up seeing worse on TV, man!”

The exchange didn’t go unnoticed by Lil Nas X, who took the time to respond via Twitter by promoting his latest single, Industry Baby” and video:

For Lil Nas X, these small battles are part of a war against homophobia he fights daily as an openly gay artist in the game, with some of the heat coming from his fellow rappers. He issued another tweet later on in the day that speaks to that part of the struggle but also how he continues to be committed to expressing who he is:

