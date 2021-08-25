HHW Gaming: Microsoft Announces ‘Halo Infinite’ Limited Edition Xbox Series X

Gamescom 2021 is officially underway, and to kick things off, Microsoft showed off a new Xbox Series X and Elite Series 2 Controller with some Halo Infinite flavor.

With the world sadly still in the grips of the COVID-19 pandemic thanks to the even more highly contagious Delta Variant, Geoff Keighley had to host his Opening Night Live kickoff event for Gamescom from Los Angeles instead of Germany, where the conference is annually held.

It was a night of many reveals during the presentation, with Knightly premiering a plethora of big titles. One big reveal, in particular, was a cinematic trailer for season one of Halo Infinite’s free-to-play multiplayer and, of course, confirmation of the game’s campaign and multiplayer arriving on December 8 by Halo Infinite’s creative director Joseph Staten, news that was leaked before the event.

But that is not all that was revealed. Microsoft also announced that gamers could get their hands on a new Elite Series 2 Controller that takes its cues from the legendary Spartan hero. It was available for pre-order (currently out of stock at Microsoft) for $199.99 will launch on November 15, 2021.

Also announced, in celebration of Halo’s 20th anniversary, Xbox will be releasing a beautiful Xbox Series X – Halo Infinite Limited Edition Bundle that will also launch on November 15 that will more than like be ridiculously hard to get your hands on. This marks the first time Xbox will be releasing a specially designed version of its next-gen console revolving it around Halo: infinite makes all the sense in the world because of how important the first-person shooter is to Xbox fans.

That’s not all either. To compliment your Halo: Infinite Xbox Series X, Microsoft teamed up with Razer for a Halo: Infinite edition of its popular Kaira Pro headset.

Xbox also announced a Halo Infinite Special Edition Seagate Game Drive for Xbox that comes in two storage options $99.99 (2TB) and $159.99 (5TB) from select retailers worldwide in October.

Everything looks great. Again, we just hope people can actually get their hands on the console. You can peep the reveal trailer below and keep it locked on Hip-Hop Wired for Gamescon 2021 announcements.

—

Photo: Xbox / Xbox Series X – Halo Infinite Limited Edition & Elite Series 2 Controller

HHW Gaming: Microsoft Announces ‘Halo Infinite’ Limited Edition Xbox Series X was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On The Urban Daily: