HHW Gaming: ‘NBA 2K22’s Next Courtisde Report Reveals Whats New In The W Game Mode

NBA 2K22’s fourth courtside report focuses on The W.

As promised, the team Visual Concepts is back with more information about NBA 2K22 ahead of the game’s release. We learned that Seasons will now extend across MyCAREER, MyTEAM, and The W Online in the last courtside report. Now, we are learning what new features the ladies can look forward to when they begin their careers in The W in hopes of being the next WNBA superstar.

NBA 2K made the necessary (and very much late) move to bring the WNBA to the game franchise with NBA 2K20. Visual Concepts took things even further in NBA 2K21 with the addition of The W, the first-ever MyPLAYER WNBA-focused experience. Thursday (Aug.26), Visual Concepts revealed that it is continuing to build on that experience with the goal of making it as expansive as the regular MyPLAYER mode.

“Since introducing The W to NBA® 2K, we’ve set out to develop one of the most comprehensive sets of game modes and features focused on a women’s professional league,” said Felicia Steenhouse, Senior Producer at Visual Concepts in a press release. “It’s grounded in authenticity and delivers an experience that honors and elevates some of the best ballers in the world: the women of the WNBA.”

So what’s new? Now players can look forward to these improvements in this year’s edition of The W:

New Player Progression – With a new badge progression feature, players will be able to earn badges to improve their games as they embark on the journey to become WNBA legends. Competing on the court or grinding it out in practice, players will be able to equip and upgrade badges to customize their MyPLAYER builds based on their unique specialties.

Off-Day Experience – The W introduces three new playable activities to make off-days count. Scrimmages, team practices, and contact workouts provide the opportunity for players to hone their craft as they develop throughout the season. In a franchise first, historic and current WNBA stars can be challenged in contact workouts to acquire new skills on one’s own path to greatness.

The W Online – Returning to NBA 2K22 for PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X|S consoles, The W Online brings new ways to connect with the 2K community. Players will be able to link up with friends before the matchmaking process to take to the court as a team. By playing games in The W Online, players will be able to earn Season XP as they level up to earn new prizes and awards.

We’re happy to see Visual Concept’s commitment to improving this experience that we are sure will be continued to be updated well after NBA 2K22’s launch. For more information about this year’s edition of The W, you can head here.

NBA 2K22 for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S consoles will be released on September 10. Keep it locked on Hip-Hop Wired for news about this game and current coverage of Gamescom 2021.

—

Photo: Visual Concepts / NBA 2K22

HHW Gaming: ‘NBA 2K22’s Next Courtisde Report Reveals Whats New In The W Game Mode was originally published on hiphopwired.com

