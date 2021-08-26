Millyz ft. Jadakiss “Hopeless,” Joyner Lucas ft. Lil Tjay “Dreams Unfold” & More | Daily Visuals 8.26.21

For a minute now Millyz has been catching the ears of his Hip-Hop peers as he’s been proving to be a problem with the pen and the pad, and today he’s linked up with arguably a Top 5 Dead or Alive Hip-Hop legend for his latest offering.

In his new visuals to “Hopeless,” Millyz gets blessed with a guest feature from Jay-To-The-Muah, Jadakiss, and the two men kick it on the block (of course) to burn some trees and politic with their respective crews.

Joyner Lucas meanwhile looks to help teach children about the ways of the world and in his Lil Tjay assisted clip to “Dreams Unfold” takes on the role an educator, kids show host, and even Santa Clause to expose kids to violence, nudity, and drugs. Hilarious.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Bizzy Crook featuring French Montana, Mr. Criminal, and more.

MILLYZ FT. JADAKISS – “HOPELESS”

JOYNER LUCAS & LIL TJAY – “DREAMS UNFOLD”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7Hkl9qHB3vg

BIZZY CROOK FT. FRENCH MONTANA – “DIOS MIO REMIX”

MR. CRIMINAL – “MILLION DOLLAR ESE”

SMOKE DZA – “CHIN MUSIC”

CHANEL WEST COAST – “ACTIN DIFFERENT”

MEDISUN – “SPEAK LOVE”

22GZ – “STEPPERS”

YOUNG DRUMMER BOY & RJMRLA – “DAYS LIKE THIS”

NIJA – “EASE MY MIND”

KENTHEMAN – “SECRET”

