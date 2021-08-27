Doja Cat Details Her Rise To Fame With Missy Elliott In New Interview

Doja Cat is embracing her imperfections to the fullest. In a new feature she speaks with Missy Elliott to discuss her rise to fame and more.

The Los Angeles, California native recently spoke to the Rap legend in-depth for the newest issue of Interview Magazine. The two performers talked about Doja’s artistry which admittedly has come under question the Hip-Hop community. “When it comes to rap I could be better. I think everybody feels that way with their own art, in all kinds of ways. But I see all these incredibly talented rappers around me, and I’m like, ‘Yeah, I’m doing pop, but I should focus on my pen now more than ever.’ I’m good, and I can be funny and charming, and I can do little punchlines here and there, but I need to talk about my life more, and about what’s going on.’”

The “Work It” rapper also shared that going into creating her debut album she purposely avoided being influenced by popular music of those times. “For my first album, I didn’t listen to the radio. I didn’t watch videos. I didn’t do any of those things, and I didn’t realize how much that helped me at the time. But it helped, because me and Timb, we didn’t mimic. So if we did something far-left, we weren’t afraid, because we didn’t know what was hot anyway” she said.

Of course Doja made time to express her gratitude for Missy’s indelible impact on music. “A lot of your sh*t was huge for me. When I was little, I was in front of my TV every single day dancing to your videos. I was like, “This is my Beyoncé.” You read the rest of their Q&A here.

