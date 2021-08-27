Cop Who Shot Ashli Babbitt Speaks Out, Says He Saved ‘Countless Lives’

The U.S. Capitol Insurrection has left a massive stain upon American democracy and will be the lasting legacy of former President Donald Trump and his legion of supporters going forward. Lt. Michael Byrd, the U.S. Capitol Police officer who shot and killed Ashli Babbitt as she and other rioters surged has spoken out, stating plainly that his actions saved lives.

In an NBC News interview, Byrd revealed from his vantage points the happening of the attempted government coup that was egged on by Trump and others on the extreme right who felt that the election results in 2020 were false. Byrd explained that he had to act quickly to take down Babbitt, who was attempting to get inside the House of Representatives chamber where around 60 to 80 House members and their staffers were sheltered in place inside. Byrd explained that he and some of his colleagues put up a makeshift blockade in an attempt to thwart the enraged mob.

“Once we barricaded the doors, we were essentially trapped where we were,” Byrd said to journalist Lester Holt. “There was no way to retreat. No other way to get out”

Byrd added, “If they get through that door, they’re into the House chamber and upon the members of Congress.”

Unlike some of his peers who have since gone public in giving their account of the happenings of January 6, Byrd’s name was kept mum by the authorities but he elected on his own to speak up about his actions that fateful day.

After firing the shot that ended the 35-year-old armed forces veteran and Trump supporter’s life, Byrd said he has endured death threats after his name was leaked to a number of right-wing extremist sites.

“I know that day I saved countless lives,” Byrd added, defending his actions. “I know members of Congress, as well as my fellow officers and staff, were in jeopardy and in serious danger. And that’s my job.”

