Drake Appears To Confirm ‘Certified Lover Boy’ Release Date During ESPN Ad

It appears the wait for the latest album from Drake may be over with a finalized release date and thanks to a random drop on ESPN.

On Friday (August 27), the morning edition of ESPN’s SportsCenter broadcast was interrupted during a cutaway to commercial. The interruption was a glitchy and mysterious ad, featuring someone covered in darkness holding up a cardboard sign that carried a handwritten message reading: “CLB September 3rd.”

Although Drake’s representatives haven’t confirmed press requests regarding this announcement , they did say to an inquiry from Rolling Stone that the video can be taken at “face value”. Drake has stated earlier that Certified Lover Boy was finished and ready while appearing on OVO Sounds’ radio show on Sirius XM. “Album’s cooked. Looking forward to delivering it to you,” he said in his Sounds 42 appearance in July. “OVO, we aim for the head, we don’t aim to please. Certified Lover Boy on the way, and that’s for anyone in the way.”

The timing of this release date is uncanny, as Drake has recently reignited a beef with Kanye West who has been busy preparing his anticipated album, DONDA to be released after three highly publicized listening events in Atlanta and Chicago. The “Highlights” rapper threw a couple of pointed bars at West during his guest verse on Trippie Redd’s “Betrayal”: “All these fools I’m beefin’ that I barely know // Forty-five, forty-four (Burned out), let it go // Ye ain’t changin’ sh*t for me, it’s set in stone.” Kanye then retaliated by posting, then deleting the location of Drake’s home in Toronto, Ontario in addition to apparently bringing Pusha T into a chat with a cryptic message of his own.

Additionally, the constantly changing iTunes pre-order information for Kanye West’s album now has a release date of September 5th.

