HHW Gaming: ‘NBA 2K22’s Shot Meter Is Getting Some Significant “Tweaks”

Visual Concepts and 2K delivered the first gameplay footage from NBA 2K22 on Monday (Aug.30), now it’s time to learn what improvements the NBA 2K community can expect from the game.

Tuesday (Aug.31) Courtside Report No.5 dropped, and it focuses on the most integral part of the NBA 2K22… gameplay improvements. In the report, NBA 2K’s developers revealed to fans of the franchise they can expect upgrades to the defense and defensive AI, dribbling, post play, finishing at the rim, builds, badges, takeovers, and once again, the shooting, more specifically the shot meter.

Here is the breakdown per 2K:

Defense & Defensive AI : Completely rebuilt shot contest and blocking systems, a significant update to the fundamental defensive rotations, and much more;

: Completely rebuilt shot contest and blocking systems, a significant update to the fundamental defensive rotations, and much more; Dribbling : Players will experience a unique feel and rhythm when sizing up, significantly faster overall pace and much tighter control in navigating the court, and a ton of other new combos, cancels, and move chains;

: Players will experience a unique feel and rhythm when sizing up, significantly faster overall pace and much tighter control in navigating the court, and a ton of other new combos, cancels, and move chains; Post Play : Upgrades highlight loads of new content, including new movement and a new arsenal of back-to-basket moves;

: Upgrades highlight loads of new content, including new movement and a new arsenal of back-to-basket moves; Shooting : There’s a new shot meter that will dynamically expand when players take high-quality shots with good shooters but will shrink when heavily contested, shooting with a low-rated shooter, or fatigued. NBA 2K22 puts more emphasis on Shot IQ, meaning the teams that work for open looks and take smart shots are going to see much more success than the teams that force up bad shots;

: There’s a new shot meter that will dynamically expand when players take high-quality shots with good shooters but will shrink when heavily contested, shooting with a low-rated shooter, or fatigued. puts more emphasis on Shot IQ, meaning the teams that work for open looks and take smart shots are going to see much more success than the teams that force up bad shots; Finishing : Along with a focus on creating more of a skill gap for finishing at the rim, players can also completely customize their dunk repertoire with an all-new Dunk Style Creator;

: Along with a focus on creating more of a skill gap for finishing at the rim, players can also completely customize their dunk repertoire with an all-new Dunk Style Creator; Builds, Badges & Takeover: Adjustments to create more balanced builds and increase the total badge count to 80 offer many ways for players to impact the game. Additionally, NBA 2K22 for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S consoles introduce Takeover Perks*, which you can unlock to strengthen your existing Takeover abilities.

We are intrigued to see how these improve the game, especially the shot meter. The last time the NBA 2K developers changed the shot meter, it didn’t quite sit well with the NBA 2K community forcing developers to go back to the lab and make some “tweaks” to it.

Check out the latest Courtside Report for full details on the latest gameplay innovations coming to NBA 2K22.

NBA 2K22 is currently scheduled for release on September 10 for PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC platforms. Keep it locked on Hip-Hop Wired for more information on NBA 2K22 as it is announced.

