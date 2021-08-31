Since the Sunday drop of Kanye’s highly anticipated album, Donda, many users on social media have been praising Yeezus for his damn near two hour long album as it has its fair share of slaps on it.

DJ Envy for one isn’t interested in partaking in the love fest and won’t even listen to the album as he’s soured on Kanye West in recent years going so far as to call him a “circus clown with the stupid jacket and big shoes.” But his The Breakfast Club co-hosts Angela Yee and Charlamagne Tha God have taken in the album in its entirety and while they do like the project, The God called it “lackluster” and like many of us they felt it was a tad bit too long.

“I think if you scale the project down to like 12, 13 records, it can be a great album,” Charlamagne stated. “But 28 songs with all the ‘Part 2s,’ and hour and 48 minutes – it’s too long and it drags to me.”

Well, he’s not wrong. Charlamagne also felt that some of Kanye’s music sounded “dated.”

After giving their thoughts on the album, the morning trio took callers opinions and things didn’t get much better from there. With one caller calling Donda “trash” and another saying she wouldn’t listen to it due to Kanye’s MAGA ways, the average non-Kanye Stan doesn’t seem to care for Yeezy’s latest. Another fan echoed Charlamange’s sentiment that the production on the album sounded old and felt Kanye was trying to recapture the magic of the mid 00’s.

Either way, it was an entertaining segment, so check it out below and let us know your thoughts on Donda below.

Charlamagne Tha God Critiques Kanye West’s ‘Donda’ Album was originally published on hiphopwired.com

