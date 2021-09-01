DaBaby Met With HIV Organizations After Rolling Loud Homophobic Rant Controversy

DaBaby is trying to make amends on his inflammatory comments from Rolling Loud. He recently met with several HIV awareness organizations to get a better of understanding of why his words were so reckless.

As spotted on TMZ the Charlotte, North Carolina MC is trying to right his wrongs from his very homophobic rant at the Miami installment of the music festival. According to the celebrity gossip site he spoke to nine institutions whose focus is to advance the population’s awareness on HIV/AIDS. During the sync he reportedly heard from individuals on their personal stories as HIV positive citizens.

The representatives from the organizations stated that the “Red Light Green Light” rapper seemed to be “genuinely engaged” during the exchange. He also apologized for his commentary. Marnina Miller of the Southern AIDS Coalition recapped the meeting in a formal statement to the press. “DaBaby’s willingness to listen, learn, and grow can open the door to an entirely new generation of people to do the same. We are proud to be part of the Gilead COMPASS Initiative’s efforts to train nearly 13,000 people to become more effective leaders and advocates within the HIV community across the South and hope that each can have impactful conversations just like ours with DaBaby” she said. “Ending HIV stigma requires doing the hard work of changing hearts and minds, and often that begins with something as simple as starting a dialogue. We hope DaBaby will use his platform to educate his fans and help end the epidemic.”

According to studies Black Americans account for more HIV diagnoses (43%) and people living with HIV (42%) than any other racial and ethnic group in the U.S. Black Americans are vulnerable to HIV because of structural barriers, steeped in racist and anti-Black policies and practices, to resources like healthcare, education, employment and housing. The three groups most affected by HIV are Black gay men, Black cisgender women and transgender women of color.

DaBaby Met With HIV Organizations After Rolling Loud Homophobic Rant Controversy

