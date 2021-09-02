With Donda officially out and rocking eardrums across the Hip-Hop community it was only a matter of time before Kanye West dropped some visuals to accompany his latest project.

That day is today. Releasing some “new” visuals for his album cut “Come To Life,” Kanye West uses footage from one of his Donda listening concerts while incorporating scenes of himself on fire and even includes Kim Kardashian when she showed up wearing a wedding dress. Well, at least these shows that the two still kinda get along.

While this isn’t so much a new video as it is just footage of a concert turned into one, it’s still something for Kanye West fans to take in and decipher as everything the man does has some sort of meaning (for better or worse). Can we get a video for “Keep My Spirit Alive” or “Jesus Lord” next? We’d love to see Kanye next to Griselda or Jay Electronica.

Check out the clip to “Come To Life” below and let us know your thoughts on the joint.

Kanye West Drops Visuals To “Come To Life” was originally published on hiphopwired.com

