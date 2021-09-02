The city of Atlanta has taken a big loss this week. Gregg Leakes, husband to NeNe Leakes of Real Housewives of Atlanta fame, has passed away.

As reported on News One the reality star succumbed to colon cancer on Wednesday, September 1. The family released a formal press release confirming the loss. “Today, the Leakes family is in deep pain with a broken heart. After a long battle with cancer, Gregg Leakes has passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by all of his children, very close loved ones and wife NeNe Leakes,” the statement read.

Last week NeNe acknowledged the ongoing rumors that he was in his last days during a recent appearance. “I had no idea that I was going to walk in here and grab this microphone and make this announcement but I want to say this, I want to be at peace,” she revealed. “When you see me and you see my son, give us a lot of love, okay? My husband is transitioning to the other side. You don’t know what we’re dealing with right now.”

Gregg was diagnosed with stage III colon cancer in 2018. Following the discovery, he became an advocate for cancer awareness. “I’m deciding to really take my life and use it as a mouthpiece for other people. I just want to use my life in a way to help someone. So I can say, ‘I’m Gregg and I have cancer,’ but I will be a survivor” he said at the time.

Gregg was 66. He is survived by six children.

Gregg Leakes, ‘Real Housewives Of Atlanta’ Star, Dies Of Cancer was originally published on hiphopwired.com

