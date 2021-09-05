QAnon Shaman’s Lawyer Is Big Mad Trump Pardoned Lil Wayne But Not His Client

Lil Wayne can sometimes be divisive, even in MAGA-Land. The QAnon Shaman who stormed that Capitol on January 6 has pleaded guilty to a felony, but his lawyer is clearly big mad that Lil Wayne managed to finesse a pardon from the then President Trump while his client clearly took an L in that regard.

Jacob Chansley is the real name of the QAnon Shaman who is now naturally citing mental issues for his obsession with Cheeto Trump and to excuse his behavior in the Capitol and in general. This shouldn’t be surprising since previously Mr. Shaman said Trump pardoning Tunechi made him question his loyalty. Oh, that did it?

Reports Raw Story:

The attorney representing Jacob Chansley, a.k.a., the “QAnon Shaman,” made a rather unorthodox plea for leniency during a briefing with reporters ahead of his client’s sentencing.

As reported by NBC 4 Washington’s Scott MacFarlane, Chansley’s attorney slammed former President Donald Trump for not giving his client a last-minute pardon on his way out the door, even as he found time to issue a pardon to rapper Lil Wayne over a federal weapons charge.

Additionally, writes MacFarlane, the attorney made the case that Chansley’s decision to storm the United States Capitol building on January 6th was an act of sincere, if highly delusional, patriotism.

“In his heart and his mind he was helping the President save the country,” he explained.

Well, the QAnon Shaman is a patriotic doofus, allegedly, who is looking at three to four years in the Feds when he is sentenced on November 17.

