Lil Uzi Vert Claims His Faux-Infinity Stone Was Torn Out of His Head at Rolling Loud

Remember when Lil Uzi Vert was running around with an alleged $24 million diamond in the middle of his forehead? Well according to the Philly rapper, it was ripped out by fans during his set at Rolling Loud.

It could have fell out, but we weren’t there. However, while attending the 40/40 Club’s re-opening, Uzi Vert told TMZ the tea.

The rapper says he had a $24 MILLION rock embedded as a flashy facial implant, claiming he saved up for years for the pink gemstone and wanted it put in his forehead because he was afraid he’d otherwise lose it. According to Lil Uzi, the implant wasn’t foolproof when he did a stage dive at the Miami hip hop festival … and his fans ripped it right out of his forehead. The good news … he didn’t suffer any serious facial damage and has a barbell piercing in its place … and yes, he still has the diamond.

That couldn’t have been comfortable, though.

