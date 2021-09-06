Renowned actor Michael K. Williams was found dead in a York City apartment on Monday, September 6. He was only 54.

The New York Post reports that Williams, perhaps most famed for his portrayal of “Omar Little” in HBO’s The Wire, was found dead in his Brooklyn apartment by his nephew. Reportedly there was drug paraphernalia found in the apartment but any news as to a cause of death is pure speculation.

Over the years, Williams became known as a top tier actor beyond his star-turning role in The Wire. A handful of his notable film and television appearances include roles in Boardwalk Empire, The Night Of, When They See Us, Hap and Leonard, and Lovecraft Country.

Williams was proudly born in Brooklyn and came up as a dancer before catching his break as an actor. The prominent scar on his face was the result of a bar fight, but the look earned him modeling and acting roles. Thanks to his scene-stealing roles as the homosexual, drug dealer robbing gangster Omar in The Wire or as the cold-blooded Albert “Chalky” White in Boardwalk Empire, amongst others, Williams became a favorite actor of Hip-Hop culture. He will be missed.

Rest in power Michael K. Williams.

This story is developing.

Actor Michael K. Williams Found Dead In Brooklyn Apartment was originally published on hiphopwired.com

