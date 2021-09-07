TikTok is reportedly nipping at YouTube’s feet, well in the United States at least.

According to a report from app analytics firm App Annie, TikTok users spend way more time watching content than YouTube users. The app developed by ByteDance first overtook YouTube in August 2020, and in June 2021, users have watched over 24 hours of content per month. In comparison, users have viewed 22 hours and 40 minutes on the Google-owned platform.

In the UK, TikTok users have consumed almost 26 hours of content on the social media platform compared to 16 hours on YouTube. This data only applies to Android users and not mobile users as a whole. This is impressive because twice-impeached former president Donald Trump was on a mission to have the Chinese-owned social media app banned in the US.

Now, it’s not all bad news for YouTube. As spotted on The Verge via BBC News, the OG video streaming platform is still king when it comes to time spent. YouTube has an astounding 2 billion users compared to TikToks 700 million, and it’s still growing.

Per The Verge:

Again, excluding iOS users and users of the app renamed Douyin in China, YouTube is still number one in terms of time spent on Android phones among “Social and Entertainment Apps” as of the first half of this year, with TikTok in at number five behind three Facebook apps: Facebook, WhatsApp, and Instagram. Users also spend more money on YouTube than TikTok across both iOS and Android worldwide (excluding Android users in China), according to App Annie’s data.

So what’s the reason behind TikTok’s booming success? According to App Annie its “Short-video, authentic content and live streaming.” We know what the real force behind it is… BLACK CONTENT CREATORS.

—

Photo: SOPA Images / Getty

Americans Spend More Time Watching Videos on TikTok Than On YouTube: Report was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On The Urban Daily: