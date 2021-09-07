Hollywood lost a giant over the weekend. In celebrating the greatness of Michael K. Williams a video of Wendell Pierce praising him in person is now a viral sensation.

As spotted on Huffington Post the man who vividly brought to life several iconic characters has passed. As expected fans and family from all over the world took to social media to honor the fallen thespian. While those who had a personal relationship with him were able to share more detailed moments they experienced with MKW, the masses took a more generic approach with reposts of photos and clips.

But one video that quickly picked up momentum was that of renowned actor Wendell Pierce and Michael at the 2014 PaleyFest.

In a red carpet interview with We Got This Covered, Pierce expressed his respect for Williams’ craft. When discussing his work he described the Brooklyn native as a “very special artist.”

“He’s one of the great American actors giving voice and giving flesh to characters most people would not have given the same humanity to” he explained. “It was an honor for me to even share the screen with him,” he added.

The New York Post reports that Williams was found dead in his Brooklyn home by his nephew. Reportedly there was drug paraphernalia was found in his apartment but the cause of death has yet to be confirmed. Michael, who was most known for his gritty portrayal of Omar Little on The Wire and Chalky White on Boardwalk Empire, was 54 years old. He is survived by his mother, Paula Williams, his brother, Paul Carey, and his nephew, Dominic Dupont. RIP.

Video Of Wendell Pierce Giving Michael K. Williams His Flowers Goes Viral was originally published on hiphopwired.com

