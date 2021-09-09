Is rocker/”rapper” Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox engaged? Some folks believe so.

Page Six reports the musician and the Transformers’ star who stole the hearts of many teenage boys could be heading down the aisle. According to Us Weekly, Fox was spotted rocking a huge rock on her finger while Machine Gun Kelly rehearsed for his 2021 MTV Video Music Awards performance, fueling engagement rumors.

A source close to the situation speculated that Kelly might make a “surprise announcement” during his performance of his track “Paper Cuts” featuring Kourtney Kardashian’s boo drummer Travis Barker during the awards show which will be taking place at the Barclay’s Center in Brooklyn on Sunday (Sep.12).

Page Six reports a rep for Fox shot down that rumor claiming the couple is not engaged.

Fox, 35, and Kelly, 31, have been the talk of the internet once they went public as a couple. The couple met on the set of “Midnight in the Switchgrass,” officially confirming they are smashing when they hit the 2020 American Music Awards red carpet together in November.

According to the celebrity gossip column, this was not the first time engagement rumors stuck with the couple. In January, Fox was spotted rocking some serious bling on her significant finger but shot those rumors wearing a ring stating “F–k you.”

We will have to wait and see if that special announcement will be happening during the MTV Movie Awards on Sunday.

Photo: Michael Hickey / Getty

Machine Gun Kelly Allegedly Will Pop The Question To Megan Fox During 2021 MTV VMAs Performance was originally published on hiphopwired.com

