After dismantling The Diplomats at arguably the livest Verzuz battle to date, The Lox have been enjoying all kinds of flowers and praise being thrown upon them by their peers and they culture’s community.

Now the Yonker’s representatives have returned with some new work in the visuals for “Talk About It” where the three-man group get their Point Break on and rock suits along with costume masks while brandishing big toast in front of the cameras. We wonder how President Obama feels about Kiss rocking his likeness while talkin’ that gangsta ish.

From NY to Florida like a retired couple, Kodak Black keeps on living his best life and in his clip to “Versatile 3” shows Donald Trump what exactly he’s doing with his pardoned freedom including big money, big rims, and big white lines of nose sugar. Donald Trump Jr. would approve of that last item… allegedly.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Mozzy, Remi Wolf, and more.

THE LOX – “TALK ABOUT IT”

KODAK BLACK – “VERSATILE”

MOZZY – “STRAIGHT TO 4TH”

TEEJAY3K FT. G HERBO – “PISSY HALLWAYS”

REMI WOLF – “SEXY VILLAIN”

AVENUE & HILL HOLLA FT. CAM BELLS – “’LO SWEATER”

ATMOSPHERE – “PRESSED”

AQYILA – “VIBE FOR ME”

The Lox “Talk About It,” Kodak Black “Versatile 3” & More | Daily Visuals 9.9.21 was originally published on hiphopwired.com

