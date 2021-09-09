Former NBA Star Cedric Ceballos Fighting COVID-19 In ICU

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to plague the nation, another notable name from the world of sports is desperately fighting the effects of the virus – former NBA star Cedric Ceballos.

The former Phoenix Suns and Los Angeles Laker and broke the news on his Twitter account this past Tuesday (September 7th), sharing a photo of himself in an oxygen mask from his hospital bed. “On my 10th day in ICU, COVID-19 is officially kicking my butt,” the 52-year old wrote. “I am asking ALL family, friends, prayer warriors healers for your prayers and well wish for my recovery.” He offered an apology to all those who he might have offended in the past, and vowed that “My fight is not done….. Thx.”

Ceballos first declared that he had contracted the coronavirus in late August, explaining that it was the reason for the cancellation of his inaugural Cedric Ceballos Charity Golf event. He has had a history of health issues, most notably dealing with a series of small heart attacks in 2012 that compelled him to have surgery to install two stents and an angioplasty to clear blocked arteries. Since his tweet, the former 1992 Slam Dunk Champion and in-house announcer for the Suns has received a plethora of well-wishes. These include tweets from the NBA Hall of Famer and former Laker Earvin “Magic” Johnson and the NBA.

His business manager, Rodney Gee issued a statement expressing that Ceballos is “healing and continuing to rest”, and that he is “focusing on getting in optimal health so that he may return to business as usual.” The statement was shared to Twitter by a beat reporter for the Lakers, Kyle Goon. Our best wishes go out to Ceballos for a swift recovery at this time.

