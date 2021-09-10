Jordan Brand Makes Nigel Sylvester Its First BMX Athlete

Looks like Nike isn’t done adding diverse athletes to their team of representatives as Nigel Sylvester becomes the latest name added to the ever growing roster of Jordan Brand athletes.

Yesterday Jordan Brand announced the exciting news that the BMX ridah would be the first BMX athlete to call the Jumpman brand home and in the interview, Sylvester revealed that the Air Jordan 1 was his favorite silhouette for damn near a decade.

“The AJ1 is my all-time favorite shoe. I began riding in them back in 2012, and it felt right. The outsole grips my pedal perfectly and provides the ankle support I need. I’ve been signed to Nike for years, and Nike is home to me. That being said, it’s an incredible feeling to be signed as an official athlete of the Jordan Brand family.”

Given that information it makes sense that Nigel Sylvester and Jordan Brand would collaborate on the Air Jordan 1 High back in 2018. Them joints was pretty hard too. Now three years later, Sylvester is officially a Jordan athlete so it should be interesting to see what kind of creations are on the horizon.

Props to Jordan Brand for this one.

