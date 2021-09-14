Y’all know whenever Blueface makes news for anything other than his music, it’s never anything really good.

This time around TMZ is reporting that the LA rapper has been caught on video laying the smacketh down on a bouncer for the Skinny Lounge after he refused to let Blueface into a San Fernando Valley club without his ID this past Sunday (September 12). While the bouncer was simply following club policy, that was more than enough to set up what proved to be a brutal beatdown.

“As you can see, the altercation started in the entryway to the club, and a member of Blueface’s group throws the first punch … then Blueface and the other 2 men proceed to attack, unloading a flurry of punches and kicks.”

Blueface then proceeded to apparently stomp on the bouncer before his peoples attempted to lift the man up by his legs and put some more feet on him. To his credit, Blueface did pull his team off the man before eventually checking on the man while he was on the floor and exiting the club.

Why the club would have a man who’s built like a waiter at best doing security for the club is beyond us, but hey, who are we to question who they hire for certain positions? Must be to hold true to the whole “Skinny Lounge” theme or something. The beaten man was eventually taken to the hospital by ambulance where he was treated for his many bruises and received stitches for his cuts.Blueface hasn’t been charged yet but police are said to be reviewing the incident and will no doubt get their hands on this video in the process.Expect Blueface’s bank account to be a bit lighter after this is all said and done.

Blueface & His Team Caught On Video Putting Hands & Feet On Club Bouncer was originally published on hiphopwired.com

