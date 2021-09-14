Witness Alleges R. Kelly Abused Aaliyah At Age 13

The federal racketeering trial against disgraced R&B singer R. Kelly has unearthed some truly disturbing allegations, and the latest one has the late singer Aaliyah at the center of it.

On Monday (September 13th) in the federal court in Brooklyn, New York, a witness referred to as “Angela” testified that they frequently had sexual relations when she was a minor. “Angela” met Kelly when she was 15 at a party at his apartment in Chicago. She stated that first meeting ended up in her becoming part of an orgy initiated by R. Kelly. She testified that she would later drop out of high school to be a backup dancer for him on tour in 1992 or 1993.

When the prosecutor displayed a photo of Aaliyah via projector in the courtroom, the witness immediately recognized her and said they met on the late singer’s 13th birthday. “She was his protégée … getting her feet wet.”, she testified, noting that she was on the tour bus with them. “Angela” went on to state that she witnessed him take advantage of her on the tour bus. ” I saw Robert and Aaliyah in a sexual situation,” she testified. “It appeared that he had his head in between her legs and was giving her oral sex.”

“Angela” related that she didn’t talk to Kelly about what she saw. She also testified that she stopped working with him at some point in the mid 1990s.

That allegation would be the earliest incident of Kelly’s predatory behavior involving Aaliyah. “Angela” is currently the tenth witness called by the prosecution so far in the trial, who alleges that the singer preyed on young men & women, girls and boys as part of an ongoing criminal enterprise. The trial is currently in its third week.

