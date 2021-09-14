No Surprise: Apple Announces New Family of iPhone 13 Smartphones, Here’s What’s New

As expected, Apple unveiled the iPhone 13 and some other new iterations of its other popular devices.

The devil works hard, but Apple works harder when it comes to coming for your coins every year and trying to get people to upgrade the iPhone they more than likely just bought not even a full year ago. It’s been a successful formula for the company that Jobs built, and it’s probably going to continue with its newest flagship phone model, the iPhone 13.

Owners of the iPhone 12 definitely looked at the iPhone 13 plus its Pro Models and said that’s not much change while debating with themselves, trying to determine if they want to move on to another phone. With that said, what exactly is new with Apple’s most “powerful” lineup of smartphones yet?

iPhone 13

Just looking at the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Mini, you immediately see that it doesn’t look drastically different from the iPhone 12. The most glaring differences are a smaller notch on the phone’s front and a new diagonal camera array. Of course, the iPhone 13’s dual-camera system gets a bump, and the phone will see a performance boost thanks to the new A15 Bionic chip. Like every year, Apple promises future iPhone 13 owners better battery life thanks to some nifty redesigns underneath the hood that allowed the company to place a bigger battery in the phone.

As you can see above, the iPhone 13 comes in 5 color options. The iPhone 13 Mini starts at $729, and the iPhone 13 starts at $829 but can be more affordable through deals with carriers. Both models will be available for pre-order beginning September 17th and will officially drop on September 24.

iPhone 13 Pro & 13 Pro Max

For the iPhone lover who prefers a more premium smartphone experience, the 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max are for you. The new phones don’t change much from 12 Pro and 12 Pro Max design-wise bringing back the stainless steel band around the sides and a matte finish. What separates the iPhone 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max from its predecessor is the screen finally having a refresh rate of 120Hz thanks to Apple’s ProMotion adaptive refresh rate technology.

There will also be a new camera system that sports some significant upgrades for avid smartphone photographers. Apple proudly unveiled two big new camera features. First, Cinematic Mode (also on the iPhone 13 model), which is basically like Portrait Video Mode found on Samsung’s most recent flagship smartphones that allow users to record video and blur the backgrounds using automatic focus changes, which allow iPhone owners to now become Martin Scorcese in their leisure time. You can also edit blur effects during and after using the phone’s built-in editing software or using other editing apps.

The iPhone 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max introduces ProRes to iPhone users for the first time and is described as “an advanced video codec used widely as the final delivery format for commercials, feature films, and broadcasts, to offer higher color fidelity and less compression.”

Photo taking is significantly improved thanks to another new feature called Photographic Styles, allowing users to select certain presets before taking a photo. Apple also announced the addition of Macro Photography to its new flagship model that will allow users to take extremely close-up shots in stunning detail. All of this is made possible thanks to Apple’s new powerful new A15 Bionic chip.

As previously reported, Apple confirmed that both phones would have the new 1TB storage option giving you plenty of space for all the photos and videos you will be recording. Like the regular iPhone 13, Apple boasts the 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max will have improved battery life. That is something we will be keeping our eyes on because if you’re using the phone’s Cinematic Mode a lot, or the camera, those features alone definitely will be a drain on the battery. Still, the company is confident the phone will supply users with all-day battery life.

The iPhone 13 13 Pro starts at $999, and the Pro Max starts at $1,099 and will be available to pre-order on September 17th, and they’ll be out on September 24th.

Apple Watch Series 7

The rumors about the Apple Watch Series 7 were confirmed during the Apple Event. Apple’s new smartwatch comes in two bigger screen sizes — 41mm and 45mm — and will feature some decent tweaks like a full keyboard to my typing easier. The Apple Watch Series 7 starts at $399 but has no preorder date. Apple claims the watch will be available sometime this fall.

iPad Mini

Apple’s new iPad Mini gets a major redesign that brings it closer to the iPad Air model released in 2020. It now has a bigger 8.3-inch screen. The touch sensor used to unlock the device is located in the power button on top of the iPad Mini, a USB-C port, a 12MP ultrawide front camera that supports Center Stage and comes with the option for 5G connectivity.

The new iPad Mini now has support for the second-generation Apple Pencil, which can now magnetically attach to the side of the tablet to charge. The new iPad Mini starts at $499 and will be available for preorder today, ahead of its September 24th release.

Ninth-Generation iPad

The biggest change coming to Apple’s ninth-generation iPad is that the A13 Bionic Chip powers it. It also features a 12MP ultrawide front camera that allows for the use of Center Stage. You can preorder today the new iPad starting at $329 with a 64GB storage option. It drops officially on September 24th.

What’s Up With iOS 15, iPadOS 15, and watchOS 8?

Apple didn’t mention a release date on iOS 15, iPadOS 15, and watchOS 8, but you can expect the update to go live on September 20th.

—

Photos: Apple

No Surprise: Apple Announces New Family of iPhone 13 Smartphones, Here’s What’s New was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On The Urban Daily: