Kanye West Made Collaborators Wear ‘Donda’ Merch & Yeezys In The Studio

We all know that Kanye West likes to be extra in different ways and forms when it comes to him creating his art, but apparently he also reels his peers into whatever he feels is aesthetically appropriate when in the studio with him.

According to HypeBeast, Fivio Foreign revealed that Yeezy actually enforced a fashion rule on his fellow Donda collaborators that they’d have to be rocking Donda merchandise along with Yeezy sneakers whenever they were in the studio with him.

In a recent interview on Power 106 FM Los Angeles’ The Liftoff/L.A. Leakers show, Fivio broke down how things went down in the studio saying, “When we went to ’He made us all wear DONDA merch,” said Fivio. “I thought we were on DONDA timing, I guess to get us in… he gave everybody Yeezy’s.”

Apparently, the method behind Ye’s madness was to have his rap peers get dipped in Donda apparel, cargo pants and Yeezys in order to keep their egos in check (that’s rich) and have them focus on the mission at hand. Foreign wasn’t mad though as he jokingly said that whenever someone works with him in the studio they too will be having to rock Fivio merch. That being said, FF also revealed that Yeezy would be producing some cuts off his upcoming album, Bible.

While Kanye might’ve made Fivio abide by his strict dress code, you have to wonder if he made everyone involved in the project do the same and which Yeezy’s he provided for them to wear. Were they some highly sought after pairs (Bred 350 Boosts?) or some joints that sat on shelves for a minute (Yeezy 500 Highs?). Just sayin.’

Well, at least he didn’t make anyone participate in a prayer group or something like that.

