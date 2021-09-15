Nas ft. Blxst “Sunday Brunch,” DJ Kay Slay ft. Sheek Louch, Styles P & Meet Sims “The Struggle” & More | Daily Visuals 9.15.21

While the culture continues to debate who had the superior album between Kanye West (Donda) and Drake (Certified Lover Boy), one of the few God MC’s left in the game, Nas, too dropped an album (Kings Disease II), and it might very well be better than those of his aforementioned peers.

Taking a fan favorite album cut in the Blxst assisted “Brunch On Sundays” for his latest visuals, the Queensbridge King breaks bread at an star-studded brunch with the likes of LeBron James, Russell Westbrook, Cordae, Swizz Beatz, and Lil Rel. Whether or not this was filmed on a Sunday is anyone’s guess, but hey, we wouldn’t be mad if it wasn’t.

Keeping that New York vibe going but on a much more grimy tip, DJ Kay Slay taps the likes of Sheek Louch, Styles P and Meet Sims to take it back to the block and give heads that potent work for his clip to “The Struggle.”

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Broke Boy Lord and 42 Dugg, Lil Mexico, and more.

NAS FT. BLXST – “BRUNCH ON SUNDAYS”

DJ KAY SLAY FT. SHEEK LOUCH, STYLES P, 88 LO & MEET SIMS – “THE STRUGGLE”

BROKE BOY LORD & 42 DUGG – “HOW I ROLL”

DEAGO – “ADD IT UP”

LIL MEXICO – “NO MORE”

SHOE GANG – “ONSLAUGHT”

RICH DUNK – “NO MASK”

SAD NIGHT DYNAMITE FT. IDK – “PSYCHEDELIC VIEWS”

