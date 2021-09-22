Man Catches Fatal Fade After Attempting To Rob DreamDoll’s Driver At Gunpoint [Video]

Another life has been lost in an incident tied to a Rap artist. A man was killed in what seems to be an attempted robbery DreamDoll’s driver.

As spotted on Madam Noire one of the “Everything Nice” performer’s driver suffered a harrowing experience on Sunday, September 19 in Saint Louis. According to her Instagram Live an unidentified man was killed during a heist that apparently went all the way wrong. “The n***** got f**king killed,” she explained. “The n***** that f**kin’ robbed the car is dead.” She then went on to say that this would be the last time she would ever travel to The Lou. “I will never, ever, ever, ever come back here again, you hear me?” she told viewers. “This state is blacklisted from my bookings. To all my St. Louis fans, I will never, be back to y’all city” she explained.

While it is unclear if she was at the scene of the crime, she did reveal that some of her belongings were taken during the crime. Apparently, a team of three individuals pulled off the caper that took off with “everything” which included ID, wallet, Yeezy slides and some jewelry.

Fortunately, her things were split between two vehicles thus decreasing her loss of property. Nevertheless, she mentioned during the live video that she waited for her items to be returned.

DreamDoll was booked there to host an event. Police have yet to share more information regarding the criminals and their findings.

