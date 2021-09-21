Millyz “American Bully,” G Herbo “Stand The Rain” & More | Daily Visuals 9.21.21

For the past few months Millyz has been quietly buzzing and making a name for himself, and as of late has even gotten the attention of some of the rap game’s most respected lyricists and artists.

Today the Boston representative continues to build on his growing popularity with the visuals to “American Bully” where the up and coming rapper links up with his peoples and spreads the love in the form of smoke, drinks, and even a food buffet.

Back in Chicago G Herbo finds himself on the cover of Forbez before rolling through his city and parking in the middle of a basketball court in his black-and-white clip to “Stand The Rain.”

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Coi Leray, EST Gee featuring Lil Durk, and more.

MILLYZ – “AMERICAN BULLY”

G HERBO – “STAND THE RAIN”

COI LERAY – “TWINNEM”

EST GEE FT. LIL DURK – “IN TOWN”

NOLIMIT & G HERBO – “BOUT IT”

JAY CRITCH – “HUSTLER MUZIK”

JACKBOY – “WHERE I’M FROM”

TIACORINE – “BO TIME”

MOZZY & CELLY RU – “STEP BROTHERS”

