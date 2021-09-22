HYPEBEAST & Neiman Marcus Team For New Sneaker Virtual Showroom

Just when you thought you couldn’t possibly take anymore sneaker related ventures, HYPEBEAST and Neiman Marcus have teamed up to take sneakerheads on a virtual journey to show us what we can’t have, and we’re not mad at all.

HYPEBEAST is reporting that they’ve teamed with Marcus to create a virtual showroom that will feature 11 of the most exclusive kicks from the likes of Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, Balmain, Christian Louboutin, Dolce & Gabbana, Givenchy, Maison Margiela, Off-White , Versace and Giuseppe Zanotti.

Wait, no Jordans? We’re not sure how we feel about that. We know the world doesn’t revolve around the Jumpman, but still.

The collaboration is part of Neiman’s “Re-Introduce Yourself” campaign which looks to give customers an new and exciting digital online shopping experience.

“Online luxury retail continues to grow and our customers are seeking retail theater outside of traditional retail interactions,” said Lana Todorovich, president and chief merchandising officer for Neiman Marcus.”

Looks pretty dope to be honest. Of course this was a no brainer for HYPEBEAST who are all to familiar with, well, Hypebeasts.

“Exclusivity, hype, and sneakers are three words that make up the HYPEBEAST vocabulary, and this virtual showroom continues to push the boundaries on how our readers experience new and exclusive luxury products, specifically sneakers, digitally,” said Huan Nguyen, US vice president of brand partnerships at HYPEBEAST.”

The showroom is live now. Check it out and let us know your thoughts on it in the comments section.

