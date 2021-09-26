Michael Jordan’s Son Accused Of Assaulting Hospital Staff

One of NBA legend Michael Jordan’s sons got way too lit at the bar, allegedly. Jeffrey Jordan was arrested after he reportedly assaulted hospital staff who were treating him after he injured himself in Arizona.

Be warned this story is loaded with all the struggle. Apparently, the GOAT’s 32-year-old son slipped and fell at a bar in Scottsdale, AZ, on Friday (Sept. 24) and he sustained an injury that required medical attention. That’s pretty much when ish started going left.

Reports TMZ:

Here’s the deal … Jeffrey was at Casa Amigos bar in Scottsdale when he “fell and hit his head,” according to police. They say Jordan then became combative with security who were attempting to escort him out of the bar to receive medical attention. Scottsdale PD, who were in the area for an unrelated call, were summoned to assist. Cops interviewed bar staff, and eventually deemed the incident “medical in nature,” not criminal. An ambulance was called to transport JJ to a hospital. After arriving at a local hospital, that’s when things allegedly took a turn. Jeffrey is accused of assaulting hospital staff while being treated for the injury he sustained at the bar. A report for aggravated assault, a felony, was taken at the hospital. As for Jeffrey’s side, our sources tell us he was confused and disoriented following the fall. Jeffrey was eventually arrested on Saturday (Sept. 25) and charged with one count of aggravated assault of a healthcare professional. He’s already been released and had surely already received a tongue lashing from pops. “Jeff Jordan” played college basketball for the University of Illinois and UCF, but his playing time was minimal.

