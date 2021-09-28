A few months ago we got out first trailer to the new all-Black Western, The Harder They Fall, and needless to say it looked like it was going to be off the chain.

Now that the Jeymes Samuel directed feature has garnered some buzz thanks to an all-star cast that includes the likes of Idris Elba, Regina King, and LaKeith Stanfield amongst many others, we get a new second trailer to showcase just how badass things will get in the Wild Wild West. Starring Jonathan Majors (Lovecraft Country) as Nat Love opposite Idris Elba’s Rufus Buck, The Harder They Fall finds Love looking for Buck to avenge a wrong he feels was done to him at his hands.

Though Buck has a crew of badass gunslingers by his side, Nat doesn’t seem one bit deterred as he’s out for blood and won’t stop until he gets his vengeance. Looks hella dope.

Produced by Shawn Carter (Jay-Z), James Lassiter, Lawrence Bender, and Jeymes Samuel, The Harder They Fall boasts a cast of fan favorite culture actors such as LaKeith Stanfield, Zazie Beetz, Damon Wayans Jr., and Deon Cole. The trailer also features a new song from Jay-Z that also includes the talents of Kid Cudi.

The Harder They Fall hits theaters on October 22nd and will stream on Netflix come November 3rd.

Peep The Latest Trailer To ‘The Harder They Fall’ With New Jay-Z Music was originally published on hiphopwired.com

