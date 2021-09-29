Shocker: Kodak Black Fails Drug Test, Judge Orders Him Get Treatment

This week we get yet another installment of Kodak Black needs to have several seats. The rapper has apparently failed a drug test and the courts want him to seek help.

As spotted on TMZ the Pompano Beach, Florida native hit a sizeable road bump in his journey to being unsupervised by the law. According to the celebrity gossip site he tested positive for an undetermined substance during a recent screening. XXL Magazine reports that on Thursday, September 2 he was hit with a summons for being in “Violation of Mandatory Condition, by unlawfully possessing or using a controlled substance.”

This misstep puts the “No Flockin” MC in a potentially precarious predicament as he is still on supervised release for a sexual assault and battery case he caught in 2016. As a result a judge has remanded him to a residential drug program for 90 days. Along with the stint in the program $25,000.00 had to be put up as a surety bond for the purposes holding him to his promise that he will not fall off the wagon. If he does get caught indulging he loses the cash.

His lawyer Bradford Cohen, who got his sentence for a federal weapons charge commuted by former President of the United States Donald Trump, has yet to comment on his client’s situation. Earlier this year it was confirmed Kodak is expecting his second child with his girlfriend and real estate entrepreneur Maranda Johnson. The child is expected to be born at the top of 2022.

