Kanye West is certified in the apparel and sneaker game. But now Ye has his eye on the tech world, and he’s applied to use the “Donda” name on various tech products.

The guy has repeatedly name-checked the late Steve Jobs of Apple fame as inspiration. Whatever you can think of, from laptops to watches to headphones, Ye is fittin’ to slap ‘Donda’ on it.

Reports TMZ:

According to legal docs, obtained by TMZ, Ye’s company filed a trademark application on September 21 to slap the name “Donda” on a slew of tech line products. And, by the looks of things … this line could be one helluva empire.

Ye is looking to lock up the rights to slap “Donda” on a bunch of electronics, including tablet computers, audio speakers and surround sound systems. It seems he took a page out of Steve Job’s playbook over at Apple … ’cause Kanye also wants to emboss “Donda” on wearable computers in the nature of smartwatches, smart glasses, wearable activity trackers and protective flip covers for tablet computers.

Oh, there’s more.

Dr. Dre may also be on his mind … ’cause Kanye may also put his mom’s name on earbuds, headphones, wireless headsets for tablet computers and wireless headsets for mobile phones.

If Kanye has his way … he might do the same to wireless receivers in the form of jewelry and smart rings. It also looks like he wants “Donda” on downloadable electronic publications in the nature of books, magazines, journals, brochures, leaflets, pamphlets and newsletters all in the field of music and entertainment news.

Considering Kanye’s latest venture with Gap is seeing his $90 hoodies reselling for $300, this is going to be easy money. So long as the tech isn’t cheap.

Yeezy Tech: Kanye West Files ‘Donda’ Trademark for All The Tech Products was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On The Urban Daily: